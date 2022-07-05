5 most Googled South Asians of 2022

Google recently released a list of the top most searched Asians in 2022 and a number of South Asians have been included in the same, however, no Pakistani personality has been featured.

The top 100 most-Googled Asian list includes names of several Korean stars as well as those from those. Filtering it further, here are the top 5 South Asian stars featured in the list.

1. Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala, who was brutally murdered in May 2022, reached the third spot in the most Googled Asian list. He tops the list of most Googled South Asians.

2. Lata Mangeshkar

The Nightingale of Bollywood passed away earlier this year. Lata Mangeshkar was the fifth most Googled Asian in the list and the second most Googled South Asian.

3. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif made it to the seventh spot in the most Googled Asian in the list and the third South Asian. The actress got married to Vicky Kaushal in late 2021.

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt followed Katrina Kaif as the 8th most Googled Asian and the fourth in the South Asian list. She and Ranbir Kapoor surprised fans with their wedding in April 2022. Last week, the couple made yet another surprising announcement. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared that they were expecting their first child.

5. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra became the ninth most Googled Asian and the fifth South Asian to be featured in the list. The actress and her husband, Nick Jonas also became parents earlier this year to a daughter via surrogacy.