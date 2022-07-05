Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert after mass shooting incident

Popular singer Harry Styles has announced the cancellation of his upcoming concert in Copenhagen after a shooting took place near the show venue.

Harry Styles was set to perform at the Royal Arena at 8pm as part of his tour when a mass shooting occurred at a mall close to the venue.

Following the incident, Harry Styles tweeted: “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”

According to CNN, 3 people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting that occurred at a shopping center in Copenhagen.