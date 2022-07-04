Ex-minister Babar Ghauri arrested from Karachi Airport

Former federal minister Babar Khan Ghauri has been arrested as he landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIA) Monday night from United States (US), SAMAA TV reported.

He was part of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and has reached Pakistan after several years of self-exile.

According to SAMAA Digital’s correspondent Aamir Majeed, the teams of police and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended the former minister.

According to SAMAA TV, Ghauri has been shifted to an unknown location by the law enforcement agencies.

The ex-minister was accused of money-laundering, land grabbing and other heinous offenses.

This story will be developed accordingly