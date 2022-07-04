For the love of cryptocurrency: Three youngsters kill a university professor in Lahore

The police have discovered that the professor of a private university in Lahore – whose dead body was found near the bank of a nullah nearly two months ago - was killed by the cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

The body of Professor Dr Salman Shaukat was found near a nullah in Nishtar Colony on May 9.

The Lahore police launched a probe into the incident to trace the unidentified suspects.

During the inspection of victim’s call records, the police found out that the educator was killed by three suspects who wanted to purchase cryptocurrency.

One of them was also a business partner of the victim, the police discovered during the probe.

According to the police, the suspects, who had links with a network of hackers, snatched bank cards from the deceased professor and killed him.

During the investigation, the police learned that one of the suspects, Hasan, called Dr Shaukat to Nishtar Colony where the victim was killed, and his car was pushed into the nullah.

However, upon accessing the bank cards, the suspects could only find Rs3,500 in them against their expectations.

The police said all three suspects will be presented before the court upon completion of the investigation.