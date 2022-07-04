Imran Khan siphoned off Punjab’s money to Bani Gala via ‘GPEC’, says Maryam Nawaz

The incumbent government has provided relief to the poor in power bills and essential commodities by subsidizing them even though the kitty was drained by the previous government, stated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday.

Maryam was addressing a rally in Valencia Town, Lahore, as part of her party’s canvassing for PP-170.

She recalled the subsidy announced by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday that people who consume less than 100 units of power per month will not be billed.

“I hear that the poor will be able to run their fans, lights and even a fridge [in this subsidy],” she said.

“We have done this at a time when there is no money in the national kitty because it was looted by residents of Bani Gala,” the PML-N vice president said, adding that the tough decision to increase prices of petroleum products was taken with a heavy heart to prevent Pakistan from going bankrupt.

She further added that the decision became compulsory because of the agreement signed by the previous government.

Maryam Nawaz said the Punjab government has provided relief to the people in electricity bills amid soaring inflation, adding that the people consuming 100 units of electricity would not be charged a single penny.

The PML-N leader said the national treasury is empty but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given subsidies on daily-use commodities at the utility stores.

She added that Nawaz Sharif and PML-N are with the people during the ‘hard times’.

Calling Imran Khan the biggest ‘anarchist’ and ‘masquerader’, Maryam said that the former prime minister fabricated the drama of conspiracy just when he was about to lose his government.

She claimed that Imran Khan recently sent a party representative to US Diplomat Donald Lu and asked for forgiveness.

The PML-N leader said Imran Khan could not prove a single thing against her including her fake audiotapes suggesting she managed national media and mentioned the alleged audiotape of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

She claimed that the biggest corruption scandals in the country’s history surfaced during PTI’s rule.

Maryam Nawaz said whoever left PTI swapped stories of corruption after disassociation with the party unlike the people who left Nawaz Sharif after association as they never called him a corrupt individual despite having political differences.

She said that Fitna Khan is now eyeing on Punjab as he now wants to plunder it again.

Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif brought China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but Imran Khan brought GPEC – which she abbreviated as Gogi Pinky Economic Corridor.

She explained that through GPEC, the looted money of Punjab was siphoned off to Bani Gala.