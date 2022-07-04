PM’s son not associated with solar panel business: Sharif Group rejects rumors on social media

Sharif Group of Companies has rejected the rumors running rife on social media that the government has decided to shift public buildings to solar energy to benefit Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz - who is allegedly the biggest solar panel importer of Pakistan.

The company’s spokesperson ruled out Suleman’s association with any business of solar panels, SAMAA TV’s Asim Muneer reported.

He said that such allegations were part of PTI’s social media campaign against the Sharif family.

The spokesperson said they have sought an apology from former Sindh governor and PTI leader Imran Ismail along with the deletion of the tweet.

Or else, he warned that they would take the legal course against the PTI leader.

In a series of tweets on July 3, Ismail had claimed that the government’s decision to shift public buildings to solar panels amid a ballooning power shortfall was to benefit PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman.

He wrote, “Instead of improving ties with Turkey, Shehbaz Sharif aided solar energy deals for his son Suleman Shahbaz during the visit and now solar panels would be purchased from his [Suleman] company.”

This claim by the PTI leader came after the same was propagating on social media platforms for the past few days.