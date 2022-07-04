Rawalpindi Ring Road project: Investigation report seeks action against ex-Pindi commissioner, Punjab CS

An investigation into the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project has found that an inquiry initiated against the former Rawalpindi commissioner and project director was based on an illegal and mala fide report and that a previously approved alignment was optimal while a subsequent alignment caused a loss of Rs30 billion to the government.

The investigation report further recommended disciplinary actions against former Rawalpindi commissioner and inquiry officer Gulzar Hussain Shah along with former Punjab chief secretary Jawad Rafiq for conducting an illegal inquiry and patronizing illegal actions.

The report recommended that the government revive the project in the larger public interest.

The 800-page report, prepared by Civil Services Academy Director General Omer Rasul, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV, stated that in April 2021, Captain (retired) Muhammad Mahmood was replaced by Gulzar Hussain Shah as the commissioner.

On April 27, 2021, a three-member fact-finding committee was notified by the then-Punjab chief secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik with Shah as the convener, to probe allegations of corruption, inefficiency and misconduct.

The report noted that the fact-finding committee was given 10 days to submit its report. While the committee adhered to its timeline, submitting the report on May 7, 2021, it did not incorporate viewpoints of members other than Shah. The two members had written dissenting notes, the report said.

In his solitary viewpoint, Shah alluded to Mahmood as the pivotal node of a rent-seeking syndicate and recommended criminal and disciplinary proceedings against him.

A subsequent departmental inquiry recommended the termination of Mahmood from service.

Moreover, before the inquiry could be completed, an FIR was registered against Mahmood by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab. Mahmood was arrested by ACE on July 13, 2021. He remained in ACE custody for 13 days before being remanded to judicial custody for four months. He was granted bail on November 18, 2021, after the prosecution failed to provide evidence.

He was then issued a show-cause notice. But when Mahmood pointed to legal lacunae in the case, the Establishment Division ordered a de-novo investigation.

Rasul’s investigation found that the fact-finding inquiry report (FFIR) by Shah formed the basis of all subsequent administrative and criminal actions against Mahmood, and even the change of the R3 alignment and ultimately halting of the project.

“This report was illegal and mala fide, and reflects Shah’s ulterior motive to implicate the accused without any iota of evidence whatsoever and alter the very project of national importance and public welfare,” the report read. It later added that Shah had defined and pre-conceived motives for implicating Mahmood.

It added that the negligence and misconduct of the Chief Secretary’s Office have been established beyond doubt.

“Rafique, former chief secretary Punjab, did not appoint senior officers for the fact-finding inquiry and ignored the dissenting reports of Captain (Retired) M Anwarul Haq (ex-DC Rawalpindi) and Jahangir Ahmad (Rawalpindi Additional Commissioner Coordination) and forwarded only Shah’s FFIR thus failing to exercise and apply an independent mind that led to the acceptance of a mala fide and illegal FFIR and subsequent initiation of E&D inquiry against the accused in Establishment Division and subsequent adverse actions initiated against Mahmood by the Anti-Corruption Establishment.”

Further, the report stated that Rafique did not use his office to seek feedback from various stakeholders (technical, government or private sector) to understand the facts of the case as the dignity and high stature of his office demanded.

“Such convenient absence of due diligence is not expected from the senior-most Administrative office of Punjab, and is thus construed as misconduct.”

Alignment of RRR

Regarding the alignment of RRR, the report said that no law distinguishes between “Road Alignment” and “Road Project” separately.

Similarly, there is no law which identifies the chief minister as the competent authority for road alignment approval.

It added that statements submitted by various consultants and engineers stated that the RRR was studied for five years until a 2020 alignment was approved in February 2021 under the PPP Act.

“R3 enhanced alignment was the optimal and approved alignment,” the report stated based on the defined nature, scope and objectives of the project

It added that the “R3 project pursued by Shah (in 2021) is not based on the optimal alignment and suffers from serious illegalities/irregularities causing huge loss to the government.”

“The so-called 2021 alignment of RRR is a result of the fact-finding inquiry report of Shah (the then- Rawalpindi Division Commissioner) and is based to the best of my understanding (substantiated by the written statements of the experts enclosed) on whimsical and non-technical assumptions and findings and gotten approved by the concerned authorities and forums by misrepresentation and concealment of facts,” Rasul concluded in his report.

Moreover, the report stated that Shah’s role in the management of the project and change of alignment had caused irreparable damage to not only this project in particular but all public-private partnership (PPP) projects being pursued in the country.

Recommendations

The report recommended exonerating Mahmood of all charges.

“Examining all documentary evidence, recorded witness statements, related laws and technical opinion provided led to the conclusion that not a single charge out of the 20 main charges and 6 sub-charges in the charge sheet could be proved against Capt. (R) Muhammad Mahmood,” the report recommended.

It further recommended that the government undertake disciplinary proceedings against Shah for “manufacturing an illegal and mala fide report and the legality of procedures followed and approvals undertaken for the 2021 alignment of R3 project.”

Rasul also recommended investigating the legality of procedures followed and approvals undertaken for the 2021 alignment of the RRR project by Shah must also be thoroughly investigated and inquired about by a team of technical experts.

Other charges include causing irreparable loss to the government, misconduct and misuse of authority by intentionally withholding minutes of the pre-bid meeting and issuing a reference dated April 24, 2021 (even before the institution of the fact-finding inquiry committee), for cancellation of the RFP, prematurely quashing the bidding process and de-notifying the Land Acquisition Awards which were beyond his powers.

He was also accused of threatening and forcing subordinate officers to sign “cooked up” reports and complaints devoid of any cause of action or facts. Getting officers transferred on grounds of their dissenting opinions and creating an environment of fear, extortion, and undue and unlawful pressure.

The report further recommended initiating disciplinary proceedings against Rafique for his negligence, oversight and conduct unbecoming of an officer and not being worthy of holding the office of the stature of Chief Secretary Punjab.

“Jawwad Rafique Malik’s negligent oversight points either to the connivance of convenient silence or a strategic feigned ignorance of statutory rules, regulations and laws to enable Shah to carry on with his mala fide intentions and witch hunt. His irresponsible conduct made matters worse.”

The report also called for a third-party validation through an independent and credible engineering consulting team under the Punjab Planning and Development Board’s chairman and Federal Planning Commission deputy chairman to determine the optimal route for RRR, considering but not limiting to all past options.

“Long-awaited RRR project must be revived on its optimal route/alignment after meeting all codal formalities to provide long-awaited and promised relief to the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad at the earliest,” it further recommended.