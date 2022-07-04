US-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ‘likely’ shot by Israelis but not ‘intentionally’

The United States on Monday said that American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely shot from positions held by Israeli forces but no evidence was found if it was intentional.

In a statement issued by the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Monday said that “an extremely detailed forensic analysis, independent, third-party examiners” was carried out into Abu Akleh’s murder while the process was overseen by the US Security Coordinator (USSC).

In addition to the forensic and ballistic analysis, the USSC was granted full access to both Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian Authority (PA) investigations over the last several weeks.

He added that the USSC “could not reach a definitive conclusion regarding the origin of the bullet that killed Abu Akhleh.”

“The USSC concluded that gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh,” Price said.

However, he said that the USSC found “no reason to believe that this was intentional,” but rather the result of tragic circumstances during an IDF-led military operation against factions of Palestinian Islamic Jihad on May 11, 2022, in Jenin, which followed a series of terrorist attacks in Israel.

He added that the USSC could not reach a “definitive conclusion” regarding the origin of the bullet that killed Abu Akleh.

“Ballistic experts determined the bullet was badly damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion,” he added.

We will remain engaged with Israel and the Palestinian Authority on next steps and urge accountability, he said.