Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha - Exclusive with Saddam Hussain Captain Pakistan football team Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha - Exclusive with Saddam Hussain Captain Pakistan football team Jul 04, 2022 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha - Exclusive with Saddam Hussain Captain Pakistan football team Recommended Three die, several injured in Quetta as Pakistan experiences monsoon rains after hot weather spell PM’s son not associated with solar panel business: Sharif Group rejects rumors on social media For the love of cryptocurrency: Three youngsters kill a university professor in Lahore Related Stories ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ WATCH: Tourist couple goes viral for saving a child’s life in Naltar Valley Most Popular Will it rain in Karachi today? Medical board says Dua Zehra’s age is closer to 15 5 problems in Pakistan bigger than Maya Ali’s outfit choices