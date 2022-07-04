Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan

PPP senator alleges Asad Umar of facilitating land mafia

Senate committee on housing to initiate inquiry against department's secretary
Zaheer Ali Khan Jul 04, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi has accused former planning minister Asad Umar of using his position to facilitate the land mafia.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works was held under the chairmanship of Senator Hidayatullah.

During the meeting, Senator Tangi informed the participants that Umar abused his ministerial position to carry out development work illegally on stolen land.

He went on to say that Umar has been facilitating the land mafia in Islamabad’s sector G14. “People have paid money 30 years ago to get their grabbed properties back but Umar got roads made on that stolen land.”

Participants of the meeting maintained that housing employees were martyred in the past during operations against land mafia.

The committee decided to initiate an inquiry against the department’s secretary for approving the aforementioned projects.

asad umar

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div