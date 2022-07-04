PPP senator alleges Asad Umar of facilitating land mafia

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi has accused former planning minister Asad Umar of using his position to facilitate the land mafia.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works was held under the chairmanship of Senator Hidayatullah.

During the meeting, Senator Tangi informed the participants that Umar abused his ministerial position to carry out development work illegally on stolen land.

He went on to say that Umar has been facilitating the land mafia in Islamabad’s sector G14. “People have paid money 30 years ago to get their grabbed properties back but Umar got roads made on that stolen land.”

Participants of the meeting maintained that housing employees were martyred in the past during operations against land mafia.

The committee decided to initiate an inquiry against the department’s secretary for approving the aforementioned projects.