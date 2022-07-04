Produce missing persons or appear in person: IHC orders PM Shehbaz

The Islamabad High Court on Monday ordered Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appear in person on September 9 at 10:30am if the government is unable to produce missing persons before the court till then.

A single-bench consisting Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing the case pertaining to missing persons.

During the hearing, the chief justice said the prime minister should make sure that missing persons are produced before the court within the required time period.

The order said that it is imperative for PM Shehbaz to provide clarification regarding why the state is unable to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities.

The prime minister is bound to appraise the court about the action taken against the people responsible for the missing persons case, the court added.

The court said adds that the attorney general has also been given one last chance to complete his arguments in the case.