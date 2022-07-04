Shaheen Shah Afridi becomes KP police goodwill ambassador

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been made goodwill ambassador of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

A ceremony took place on Monday to confer the honor to Afridi. It was attended by Inspector General of Police KP Moazzam Jah Ansari and other officers.

KP police hope that the move will also help establish trust between the force and the public.

Afridi, who was wearing the police uniform, said that it was an honor for him to be named the goodwill ambassador.

“My father has been representing police and my brother is still in the police,” he said, adding that cricketers support all forces of Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Afridi was crowned cricketer of the year by the world governing body for his impeccable performance in 2021.