Dollar rate: Rupee gains 85 paisas in Interbank

At the beginning of the business week, the rupee gained value against the greenback in the Interbank as well Open market.

The rupee gained 85 paisas against the US Dollar in the interbank market on Monday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar was trading at Rs204 in the Interbank Market on the first day of the week.

Compared to this, the greenback fell by one rupee to Rs203 on the fourth day of the new financial year in the open market.