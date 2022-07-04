11-year-old girl found dead on Peshawar’s rail tracks

The body of an 11-year-old girl who went reportedly missing from Peshawar Cantt railway station quarters was found on the train tracks Sunday night.

According to her family, the young girl went out to buy groceries in the evening but did not return.

The girl lived in a joint family. Her uncle is a Pakistan Railways employee whereas her father sells snacks.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and will also undergo a medical examination.

the family staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club on Monday.

Police are waiting for the girl’s medical reports. SP Cantt Azhar Khan said that the police will apprehend the perpetrators.