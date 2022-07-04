Bad news for K-Electric consumers as rates for May hiked

In yet another bad news for residents Karachi who have been hung out to dry in the heat without power for hours on end, the federal power regulator on Monday approved a massive increase in power tariffs for K-Electric’s consumers.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved an increase in the price of power by Rs9.66 per unit.

The new tariff will appear separately in power bills on the basis of units billed to consumers in May 2022.

The power regulatory authority took the decision to hike the tariffs after hearing a power increase plea from the utility.

K-Electric had sought an increase of Rs11.34 per unit to cover for fuel cost related losses worth Rs20 billion.

The tariff hike means that the utility has passed on the burden of the fuel price increase onto the consumers.

Earlier, K-Electric had announced to continue nighttime load-shedding as it blamed curtailed fuel supply from the state gas producer, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Limited.

In several areas of Karachi, residents and businesses have complained of suffering power outages for as long as 12 hours, particularly between 11pm and 7am. As a result, it is causing sleep deprivation for many who have to go to work in the morning.

According to the power division, the shortfall in KE territory has nearly doubled from an average of 250 MW – 350 MW to almost 450 MW – 500 MW due to rising temperatures and curtailed production owing to insufficient fuel supply.

The utility, in a statement last week, had stated that since the shortfall persists around the clock, nighttime load-shedding has become unavoidable.

National power shortfall, meanwhile, has increased to 7,919 MWs, and various cities and rural areas are suffering between 12 to 16 hours long load-shedding.