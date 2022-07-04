NAB acting chairman shuffles top brass

The acting chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued transfer orders of its top brass including director generals of Multan, Sukkur and Lahore on Monday.

The transfer order claimed the move was undertaken in public interest and would apply with immediate effect.

NAB DG Sukkur Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem was posted as DG Lahore, while DG Lahore Shahzad Saleem was transferred to NAB Headquarters in Islamabad as DG A&P Division.

Consequently, NAB HQ DG A&P Division Jamil Ahmad was deputed as NAB HQ Director General HRM.

Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi has been asked to take the charge of NAB Multan DG, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig as NAB HQ Ops Division DG, Farmanullah as NAB Rawalpindi DG, Nauman Aslam as NAB Balochistan (OPS) DG, and Masood Alam Khan as NAB Sukkur DG.

Meanwhile, Irfan Naeem Mangi was transferred to NAB HQ Training and Research Division.

The notification issued on July 4 was also forwarded to relevant government authorities including the secretary to the prime minister, secretary law and justice, and chief secretaries of provinces.