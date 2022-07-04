Meet Miss India 2022, Sini Shetty

Sini Shetty was crowned Miss India 2022 last night at the grand finale of the beauty pageant that took place at the Geo Convention Center in Mumbai on July 3.

Hailing from Karnataka, the 21-year-old is currently pursuing a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) course and will also be representing India in the 71st Miss World pageant that is set to take place soon.

The jury panel included popular names such as Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, Malaika Arora, designer Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shyamak Dawar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj.

The Miss India grand finale will be broadcast on July 17 on Colors TV channel.