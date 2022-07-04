‘Imran Khan, Bushra will leave country after elections’

The Sindh High Court (SHC) extended the bail of former home minister Manzoor Wassan in an asset beyond means case on Monday.

The court also asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a reply on the case by August 17 after the bureau sought respite in the time given for response submission.

Speaking to the media on SHC premises, Wassan said, “Imran Khan will leave the country with his spouse after the elections.”

The former member of the provincial assembly also predicted that Imran Khan will lose the by-elections to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that the by-polls on the 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly would be held on July 17.

The polls will be held in constituencies: PP-7, PP-83, PP-90, PP-97, PP-125, PP-127, PP-140, PP-158, PP-167, PP-168, PP-170, PP-202, PP-217, PP-224, PP-228, PP-237, PP-272, PP-273, PP-282 Layyah and PP-288 to elect Punjab assembly members for the current term.

Wassan also said that some of Imran Khan’s allies will be nabbed in corruption cases whereas others will abandon him before the next general elections.

He also stated that the next general elections will be held in 2023.