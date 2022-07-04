Time is not right to impose lockdown, says federal health minister

Covid-19 cases have been increasing rapidly across the country but still it’s not the right time to impose a smart lockdown, Federal Health Minister Qadir Patel said on Monday.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The health minister said the rising number of positive cases in the last 24 hours was alarming but people should not panic. They need to adhere to social distancing and wear masks along with following other SOPs, he said.

Patel said the provinces have been directed to deal with emergencies while SOPs will remain the same.

On a question about imposing lockdowns, he replied the government has not decided to close markets.

Pakistan has recorded its sharpest rise in daily cases of Covid-19 during the new wave, according to the data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH)

A further 675 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,538,622. This is the highest number of cases reported since March 13, 2022.

The uptick in numbers follows an increase in testing, with more than 14,632 carried out on Monday.

The nationwide positivity ratio stood at nearly 4.61%. However, two more people died in this period and 153 patients were in critical condition, the NIH said.