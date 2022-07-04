Medical board says Dua Zehra’s age is closer to 15

A fresh medical board, formed by a civil court in Karachi, has determined that the age of teenager Dua Zehra is between 15-16 years of age, closer to 15. A previous medical board had determined her age was between 16 and 17, closer to 17, but the results of this board had been challenged on a technicality.

The results of a six-member medical board, which conducted an age determination test of Dua Zehra over the weekend, were shared by her parent’s lawyer Jibran Nasir on Monday morning while the results were also independently verified by SAMAA DIGITAL.

In a message posted on microblogging site Twitter on Monday morning, Jibran said, “As per Board Dua Zehra is nearest to 15 yrs of age negating previous medical report which placed Dua at 17.”

“Thus proven that NADRA documents are accurate and Dua, in reality, is a 14-year-old child,” he added.

He added that based on the new report, offences of of kidnapping, child marriage, and rape/sexual offences all are applicable.

He further requested the Sindh police to remove the investigation officer in the case.

The results of the medical board were also independently verified by SAMAA DIGITAL from medical officials. The officials requested not to be named given the nature of the matter. They, however, added that their report has been submitted to the court and it was now up to the court to make it public or not.

The teenager had allegedly eloped to Punjab where she had solemnised her marriage as per the local laws by claiming to be 16 years of age. However, her parents claimed that she had been kidnapped and brainwashed into the union and feared that she may be trafficked.

A two-member medical board formed earlier in June had found that Dua Zehra’s bones were not that of a 14-year-old.

The chief radiologist further suggested that the girl’s age was more towards 17 years of age.

“Bone age is between 16 to 17 years,” read the certificate.

Based on that report, the Sindh High Court had allowed her exercise her free will and leave with whomever she wants.

However, the court’s decision was challenged by Dua Zehra’s father in the Supreme Court which sent the case back to a trail court. The trial court directed to form a new medical board after the parents challenged the constitution and conduct of the previous medical board. Subsequently, last week a new, six-member medical board was formed to conduct a fresh age determination test for Dua Zehra.