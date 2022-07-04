The only thing ‘wrong’ with Nida Yasir’s clothes

Nida Yasir has often made headlines - mostly for the wrong reasons. And this time around, she’s once again became the victim of online trolls.

The morning show host, along with her family, has flown to the US for her summer vacations. Nida Yasir took to social media to share photos of her embarking on the trip.

SOURCE: Nida Yasir (Instagram)

But while Nida Yasir posed for photos, the comments section of her images was filled with people calling her out for ‘indecent’ clothing.

However, Nida Yasir doesn’t seem to be indecent. But there is one thing wrong with her outfit - it’s not ironed. And that’s only what we’re upset about.

Nevertheless, everyone likes to stay comfortable on a long flight and currently, with all the power outages in the country, it’s possible that the starlet didn’t have electricity at home. Another reason could be that she must be running late for her flight since airports across the world are currently jam-packed with people heading out for summer vacations.

But Nida Yasir’s outfit ticks all the boxes for a pleasant journey. And we’re glad that the host is keeping up with the mask-on policy while travelling.