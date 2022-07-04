Karachi blooms as light showers grace different areas, Lath Dam may overflow

People celebrate as light showers grace a few areas in Karachi including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gadap Town, Super Highway, Ahsanabad, Scheme 33, and Gulshan-e-Maymar while the Lath Dam is in danger of overflowing.

The temperature has dropped to 34°C in the provincial capital.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its latest update has now stated that the monsoon rain weather system has weakened and moved to the south-southwest of Karachi and only light, scattered, showers can be expected in the city.

The update comes as people in Karachi have been enduring hot and humid weather and hoping that a spell of rain would break that spell. They also feared that should more than expected rainfall happens, it could spark urban flooding.

PMD Chief Sardar Sarfaraz said rain-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are expected in Karachi in the afternoon around 2pm on Monday and there is no danger of urban flooding in the city.

Over 40mm of rain can be received in low-lying areas, he added.

Earlier, the PMD chief had said that the monsoon system was present in East Sindh, Rajasthan, and the Arabian Sea, which could cause wind and rain in Karachi in the evening.

The PMD chief said the first system of rains will continue in Sindh until July 5, following which another system is expected. This means that a second spell may take effect 18 hours after the end of the first system.

He warned that low-lying areas and Malir and Lyari rivers could be flooded.

Rainfall measurement

So far, the highest rainfall has been recorded in Gulshan-e-Maymar, 23mm, followed by Surjani Town with, 27mm, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 16mm.

Some 12.8mm rain has been recorded in North Karachi and 11.5mm in Quaidabad.

Lath Dam in danger of overflowing

After the first monsoon rain, the roads were submergedin Yousuf Goth in Gadap Town due to choked drains.

The Lath Dam in Karachi’s Gadap Town is in danger of overflowing as it has been filled to the brim.

It has also been reported that the water in Gadap Nadi is gradually moving towards Super Highway.

The experts have warned that Faqira Goth and Saadi Town can face flooding in case of more rains.