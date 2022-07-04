Alia Bhatt flaunts her humongous diamond ring worth nearly Rs80 m

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt who is all set to become a mother soon, recently shared photos from her upcoming appearance on Koffee with Karan.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of photos wearing a pink Magda Butrym dress. Keeping her locks loose, Alia Bhatt also showed off her humongous diamond ring.

SOURCE: Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

Reports claim that Alia Bhatt’s ring is from a French luxury jewellery brand named Van Cleef and Arpels whose average ring costs about Rs 5 million.

SOURCE: Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

Considering Alia Bhatt’s ring was customised, reports are that it costs over Rs78 million - nearly Rs80 million.

SOURCE: Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

And if that isn’t enough, her Magda Butrym dress also costs about Rs200,000.

SOURCE: Magda Butrym

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were dating for a couple years before they tied the knot in April this year. Earlier last week, the two also announced that they’re expecting their first child.

On the same occasion, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor released a photo of the parents-to-be which, many believe, is from the day that Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt.