Country records highest spike in Covid-19 cases since March

Pakistan has recorded its sharpest rise in daily cases of Covid-19 during the new wave, according to the data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH)

A further 675 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,538,622. This is the highest number of cases reported since March 13, 2022.

The uptick in numbers follows an increase in testing, with more than 14,632 carried out on Monday.

The nationwide positivity ratio stood at nearly 4.61%. However, two more people died in this period and 153 patients were in critical condition, the NIH said.

The health authorities have advised the general public to restart following precautionary measures to prevent another outbreak of the virus.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, has directed to ensure necessary measures at cattle markets for prevention of coronavirus and dengue disease.

Covid-19 SOPs