Covid-19 cases surge, red warrant against Farah Gogi, Eid al-Adha preparations

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, July 04, 2022:

Covid-19 updates

At least two more people have succumbed to the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) as the pandemic continues to hit back with a vengeance, driving the national positivity ratio has reached 4.61%.

According to data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad, as many as 14,632 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Of these, 675 individuals tested positive for the virus, putting the positivity ratio at 4.61%.

Eid al-Adha preparations

The preparations to celebrate Eid al-Adha are at their peak. Cattle markets or mandi have opened across Pakistan as people prepare for the Eid of sacrifice in the first week of July.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to ensure necessary measures at cattle markets for prevention of coronavirus and dengue disease.

He also instructed the officials to keep the machinery functional on Eid days to ensure the removal of sacrificial animals’ remains on time.

Read also:

ATM charges

The schedule of revised charges on withdrawals from the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of other banks has been issued on Sunday.

The withdrawal and balance inquiry charges from ATM - of a bank other than the one user has an account in - have been increased by nearly Rs5.

According to the new schedule, the transaction fee has been increased by Rs4.69 and the users will pay additional Rs23.45 on each transaction performed from the ATM of another bank.

Red warrant against Farah Gogi

Punjab Government has decided to issue a red warrant against Farah Gogi who is a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi and already facing charges of money laundering.

This was revealed by the provincial ministers including Malik Ahmed Khan and Attaullah Tarar as they addressed a press conference in Lahore.

Home Minister Tarar said that Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and Farah Gogi - who fled Pakistan when PTI’s government was coming to an end - looted Pakistan as he termed them the ‘biggest thieves’ of the country.

He claimed that Bushra Bibi – Imran Khan’s wife – used to sell diamonds in the black market and alleged that the deals were finalized at Imran Khan’s residence Bani Gala.

He said none of the robberies committed by them was less than Rs500 million.

In case you missed

Treading in the footsteps of Punjab government, Sindh government on Sunday suspended timing restrictions for businesses ahead of Eidul Azha.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the order for closure of businesses in Karachi till 9pm will remain suspended till July 10.

Must read: Five problems in Pakistan bigger than Maya Ali’s outfit choices

Popular actress Maya Ali has come under fire for her outfit choices. But what most people fail to realise is that there are bigger problems in the country than what the starlet chooses to wear. Click here for the details