Defence Minister Asif claims Imran Khan sought apology from US Diplomat Donald Lu

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan has sought an apology from Donald Lu – the US diplomat who according to Imran Khan threatened the Pakistani ambassador to remove him from power or face consequences.

In a big statement, the defence minister claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought an apology from Lu while expressing the desire to resume ties from the stage they got spoiled.

The minister also claimed to have obtained all records in this regard.

According to Asif, ex-premier Imran Khan has conveyed to the US diplomat that he wants to mend ties with the US.

“He [Imran] has accepted that he made a mistake,” said the minister.

Khan’s bubble has burst, and he is imploring Donald Lu, he said and added that the person chanting anti-US slogans in Pakistan is now holding their feet.