Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Tourists stranded after bridge collapses due to flash flood in Upper Chitral

District administration working to open closed routes
Samaa Web Desk Jul 03, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

A bridge collapsed in Upper Chitral on Sunday evening due to heavy flooding.

Tourists returning from the Shandur Polo Festival along with locals were stranded because of the unfortunate collapse of the bridge. Vehicles were stuck on both sides of the road.

According to rescue services personnel, the stranded people included women and children.

At least two vehicles had been destroyed under the debris of the collapsed bridge, but there were no reports of any casualties so far.

People returning from Shandur were of the view that heavy machinery should have been used to clear the route earlier because the flow of water has increased now.

Sources familiar with the matter said stranded people will have to probably spend the night under the sky due to no other arrangements.

The district administration said they were working to open the route for the stranded people.

flash flood

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div