Sindh govt also lifts timing restrictions for businesses till July 10

Treading in the footsteps of Punjab government, Sindh government on Sunday suspended timing restrictions for businesses ahead of Eidul Azha.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the order for closure of businesses in Karachi till 9pm will remain suspended till July 10.

Earlier last month, Sindh government had ordered closure of markets in the province till 9pm while restaurants and hotels were allowed to open till 11pm.

The notification read that the measure has been taken ahead of Eidul Azha.

The timing restrictions will come into effect again from July 11.

Meanwhile, Punjab government and Islamabad administration have also lifted the restrictions ahead of religious festival.