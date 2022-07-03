Pakistan girls netball team arrives back home after successful Singapore tour

The Pakistan girls netball team has arrived back home after a successful tour of Singapore.

The Green Shirts won the three-match series, played between June 28-30, by a scoreline of 2-1.

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) officials received the players at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

Pakistani High Commissioner in Singapore, Rukhsana Afzal, also invited the Pakistan team for lunch at the Pakistan House in Singapore, yesterday.

Earlier, PNF President Mudassar Arain had stated that women should actively participate in the sport.

“It [Netball] is a cheap game with four quarters of seven minutes each. If you train consistently for two hours every day, you stand a good chance to represent departments and earn a handsome salary,” Arain told SAMAA TV.

Netball is an exciting and skillful game. It includes two teams of seven players each, who strive to keep or gain possession of the ball.

Through running, jumping, throwing and catching, a team moves the ball into its goal circle from where a goal may be scored. On the other hand, the opponent uses defensive movements and strategies to prevent this from happening. The team with the greater number of goals is the winner of the match.