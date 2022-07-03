Former Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis accused of racism

Out-of-favour Pakistan cricketer Rameez Raja Jr has accused legendary pacer and former head coach Waqar Younis of racism.

While speaking in an interview, Raja said that Younis treated him in a harsh manner, during the former’s maiden international tour, because he hailed from Karachi.

“During my only international tour with the national team, I faced rude behavior from Waqar Younis,” Raja said during a show on GTV. “He taunted me a lot just because I belonged to Karachi. That tour became horrible for me and I just wanted to go back home.”

“He [Younis] told me to learn Punjabi to survive in the team. They used to speak Punjabi in all team meetings,” he added.

The 34-year-old played two T20Is for Pakistan in 2011, both of which were against Zimbabwe in Harare. He was unable to impress during those matches, scoring only 24 runs.

Raja also featured in 85 first-class, 77 List A and 64 T20 matches over the course of his domestic career.

It must be noted that the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe in 2011 was Younis’ last assignment in his first stint as the Men in Green head coach. He had tendered his resignation before the beginning of the tour.

Younis was appointed as the Pakistan head coach for a second time in 2014 for a period of two years.