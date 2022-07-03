Punjab govt to issue red warrant against Farah Gogi

Punjab Government on Sunday decided to issue a red warrant against Farah Gogi who is a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi and already facing charges of money laundering.

This was revealed by the provincial ministers including Malik Ahmed Khan and Attaullah Tarar as they addressed a press conference in Lahore.

Home Minister Tarar said that Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and Farah Gogi - who fled Pakistan when PTI’s government was coming to an end - looted Pakistan as he termed them the ‘biggest thieves’ of the country.

He claimed that Bushra Bibi – Imran Khan’s wife – used to sell diamonds in the black market and alleged that the deals were finalized at Imran Khan’s residence Bani Gala.

He said none of the robberies committed by them was less than Rs500 million.

Tarar said that speaking ill against institutions will not hide their corruption as he added that attacking institutions as a shield was an ‘ugly act’.

The minister said that the anti-corruption unit arrested two people after registering a case on July 2 and claimed that it was revealed during interrogation that Farah Gogi was illegally allotted two plots of 10 acres each for just Rs80.30 million in Faisalabad’s Economic Zone which originally worth Rs600 million.

Tarar said they registered a case against Farah Gogi, her mother, and her husband, Ahsan Jamil, over the illegal allotment, and they were now issuing a red warrant against Farah Gogi.

The minister claimed that Ahsan Jamil Gujjar would also become an approver within an hour of his arrest. He called for Imran Khan to present Farah Gogi and her husband Jamil.

Tarar said that all the scams committed in Punjab by the trio will surface one by one and the noose against them will be tightened further in the coming days.

Law Minister Malik Ahmed Khan

Besides Tarar, Provincial Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan also talked to the reporters and said that they always tried to avoid doing anything unconstitutional, but it was always PTI that did so.

He said that the incumbent government has always respected the Constitution and law and recalled that it was PTI’s NA deputy speaker who violated the Constitution.

The minister said Imran Khan started hurling insults against the institutions after his ouster and added that Khan only considers himself an ‘epitome of truth’ while belittling his opponents.

Khan said that when Imran Khan’s government was coming to an end, he orchestrated the narrative of a foreign conspiracy.

“Bushra Bibi was called a non-political woman and homemaker but on the contrary, the former first lady propagated the narrative of treason,” he said adding that she would have launched the atomic bomb if she were political.

The minister said that Imran Khan invents new lies to allay his fears and mentioned the viral alleged audiotape of Bushra Bibi.

He added that when Imran Khan was in power, COAS General Qamar Bajwa was a great general but after the no-confidence motion was moved, Imran Khan started complaining that why the army chief didn’t save his government from toppling.