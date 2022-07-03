PM orders restoration of closed power plants immediately

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered to restore all the closed power plants in the country.

Chairing a meeting on Sunday, the premier asked the concerned authorities to submit a comprehensive report, detailing all the factors contributing to load shedding.

Participants of the meeting exchanged views on the prevailing power crisis.

PM Shehbaz directed officials to resolve water and agriculture related problems of the provinces at the earliest. ‘Indus River System Authority officials should take decisions independently after mutual consultations.’