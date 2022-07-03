Badminton star Palwasha Bashir resumes training while sitting on a chair

Pakistan Badminton star Palwasha Bashir has resumed training, while sitting on a chair, despite not regaining full fitness.

She suffered a foot injury in March which also led to her exclusion from the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Palwasha is not full fit but she has found an interesting way to flex her muscles. She released a video on her official Twitter account which showed her training while being seated on a chair.

“This video reminds me of my injury and the ongoing struggle to overcome it every day, every hour. Soon I will be in court with a better version of myself, God willing,” tweeted Palwasha.

With deep sorrow, I announce not being able to participate at the All Pakistan Ranking Tournament held in Bahawalpur.

— Palwasha Bashir (@BashirPalwasha) July 2, 2022

Palwasha also announced that she won’t be able to participate in the All Pakistan Ranking Tournament, which started in Bahawalpur on Saturday.

It must be noted that Palwasha has won numerous national competitions over the course of her career, which includes seven women’s single’s titles, 10 women’s doubles and three mixed doubles.

She has also twice won a bronze medal at the South Asian Games in 2010 and 2019.