PM approves five Eid holidays from July 8-12

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a five-day Eid-ul-Adha holiday throughout the country.

According to an order issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Eid-ul-Adha holidays will be observed from Friday, July 8 to Tuesday, July 12.

Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 10 this year.

“The prime minister has seen and is pleased to approve Eid-ul-Azha holidays from 8th to 12th July, 2022 (Friday to Tuesday),” the PM Office order read.

The cabinet division will notify the holidays letter.

Earlier, there were reports that the government was to announce only three holidays on Eid, much to the dismay of government employees, who have routinely enjoyed week-long breaks over Eid for several years.

During the Eid holidays, the federal capital Islamabad often presents a deserted look as people leave for their hometowns.