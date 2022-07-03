Three players Manchester United should consider signing if Ronaldo leaves

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United in the summer if the club receives an appropriate offer, according to The Times.

Ronaldo made a sensational return to United last summer, 12 years after originally leaving the club for Spanish giants Real Madrid, and accumulated 24 goals in 38 games to finish as the club’s top scorer in all competitions.

If Ronaldo ends up leaving The Red Devils, new manager Erik ten Hag and company would have to move quickly in the transfer market in order to secure an adequate replacement.

Here are some of the realistic options that Manchester United should consider signing.

Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry could be one of the players Manchester United should consider signing. He only has one year remaining on his contract with the Bundesliga club and also rejected a new deal last month.

Gnabry is a quality player with good dribbling, off-the-ball movement and the ability to score with both feet. His intensity while pressing will also suit the playing style of Erik ten Hag.

He notched up 17 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances last season across all competitions.

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele, who is currently a free agent, and FC Barcelona have been involved in a contract saga for a very long time and this is something that Manchester United could exploit.

There is no doubt about Dembele’s ability on the ball, which is highlighted by his dribbling and incisive passing in the final third. He can also play on both wings as he is equally good while playing with his left or right foot. The Frenchman scored 13 assists and scoring two goals in 21 fixtures last season.

However, Dembele’s career at Barcelona stalled due to numerous injuries and this is something that Manchester United will have to take into account before signing the winger.

Victor Osimhen

Napoli’s 23-year-old striker Victor Osimhen could also be one of the players on Manchester United’s radar.

His pace and clinical finishing could prove beneficial for the Premier League club next season.

Napoli are also one of the clubs interested in signing Ronaldo and United can use that to finalise a swap deal.

The Nigerian scored 18 goals, along with six assists, in 32 appearances last season across all competitions.