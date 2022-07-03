PTA rejects requests of cellular companies for ease in tariffs

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has rejected the request of cellular companies for an ease in tariffs.

Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) had written a letter to the PTA, proposing an increase in tariffs due to load shedding and the impact of prevailing inflationary trends.

Responding to the letter on Sunday, the PTA noted that the recently signed license condition with cellular companies stated that “any relaxation in the roll out targets may be granted by the authority only in the case of genuine difficulties to be supported and substantiated with reasons by the licensee.” (emphasis added)

Referring to the change in economic factors, consequent impact on network infrastructure rollout, quality of service and key performance indicators, the PTA assured mobile phone company operators that it was aware of the economic challenges being faced by the CMOs.

Earlier on June 6, a meeting was held between chief executive officers of Jazz, Ufone and Telenor in this regard. Participants of the meeting had discussed the difficulties being faced by CMOs to meet their targets due to financial reasons.

“Telecom operators term the current situation as force majeure and outside the control of the industry,’ said the letter.

Force majeure is unforeseen circumstances that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract.