KPL season two gets NOC from PCB, new franchise added

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) ahead of season two.

A new franchise has also been added in the tournament, which has been named Jammu Janbaz. This means that the total number of teams in the second edition of KPL will be seven.

The development was confirmed by the KPL President Arif Malik on Sunday.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has once again placed confidence in us by sanctioning KPL season two,” Malik said in a video message.

“This is a victory for all the Kashmiris who want to participate in cricket and want to witness this festivity,” he added.

It must be noted that the PCB had earlier said that they will only issue NOC for the event if certain conditions are met.

According to sources, PCB had asked for names of participating players along with details of team administrators and officials. An original affidavit, on value to Rs.100 stamp paper, should also be submitted by the administrators of all the teams where they declare that they will abide by the PCB’s playing conditions, anti-doping and the anti-corruption code.

The PCB had also asked for audited income and expenditure financial statements of KPL season one. It also told the organisers to submit NOCs from the local government regarding Covid-19 and the concerned cricket association, Northern, for the event. The details of sponsors, any associate corporates and broadcasters were also among the required documents.

“There were quite a few challenges with regards to requirements but we have ensured that all of them were fulfilled, including the audit report for season one,” he said. “Hats off to the Pakistan Cricket Board for cooperating with us.”

Earlier, KPL was embroiled in controversy as four franchises, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Bagh Stallions, Rawalakot Hawks and Mirpur Royals, had asked the PCB to withhold NOC for season two of the event.

Non-payment of season one central pool share, non-presentation of a true and fair audit report for the inaugural edition and non-formation of a contractually required legal council were the primary concerns of the four franchises.

However, in a press release issued by KPL on Sunday, “the previous matters of utmost importance have been resolved in a professional manner” during a meeting between the franchises and the event’s management on Saturday.

The second season, which has already received green signal from the Directorate General Sports, Youth and Culture Muzaffarabad, is set to take place between July 29 to August 17.