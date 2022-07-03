Journalist gunned down in Charsadda

A local journalist has been gunned down in the Shabqadar town of Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

SAMAA TV reported that Iftikhar Ahmed was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Shabqadar Bazaar.

His body was moved to a government hospital.

Journalists from KP say Iftikhar reported for a private-run TV channel and newspaper, and he was targeted on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Hazrat Bilal, who said his brother had no personal enmity with anyone.

Bilal said someone called him from the hospital to inform him that his brother had been killed.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has condemned the killing and ordered the authorities to arrest the attackers.