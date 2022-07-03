Pakistan Railways to run three special trains on Eid

The Pakistan Railways has announced that it will run three special trains on the occasion of Eid al-Adha to facilitate travelers.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways said that the first Eid special train will leave Quetta for Peshawar at 10am on Friday, July 8, via Multan, Sahiwal, and Lahore.

On the same day, the second special train will depart from Karachi for Lahore at 6:45pm.

The third Eid special train will travel from Lahore to Karachi at 11:30am on July 13.

Eid al-Adha falls on July 10 in Pakistan this year.

Rising fuel costs have made air travel expensive — and unaffordable for many middle-income families — in recent weeks.

Consequently, trains are expected to receive a larger number of passengers this Eid season.