Will it rain in Karachi today?

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its latest update has said that the weather system in Sindh and Balochistan has weakened and moved to the south-southwest of Karachi.

The update comes as people in Karachi waited for rain with an unease sparked by fears of urban flooding.

With an overcast sky, they expected a downpour on Saturday but, as the Met officials later forecast, no downpour was seen in the city yesterday.

The PMD forecast showers for Karachi on Sunday and the metropolis braced for rain, though with little preparation.

However, the latest weather update suggests that there was little chance of rain in Karachi on Sunday.

The PMD said that under the weakened weather system rain-wind-thundershower was expected “at scattered place (with few heavy falls)” in Sindh and Balochistan from Sunday evening or night to Wednesday.

For Sindh, it listed Tharparkar, UmarKot, Thatta, Badin, Sangarh, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Karachi as the cities where scattered rainfall was expected.

In Balochistan, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kharan, and Punjgur were likely to receive scattered rain with heavy falls at a few places.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfraz said that the monsoon system was present in East Sindh, Rajasthan, and the Arabian Sea, which could cause wind and rain in Karachi in the evening.

The PMD chief said the first system of rains will continue in Sindh till July 5, behind which there is another system while the second spell may take effect 18 hours after the end of the first system.

He warned that low-lying areas and Malir and Lyari rivers could be flooded.

On the other hand, the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority also issued a weather warning, saying that the first spell of monsoon will bring heavy rains that might cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Dadu.

The statement added that there is also a danger of trees falling down due to strong gusty winds. “From July 3 -5, fishermen are advised to not go deep into the sea.”

Storm drains

Earlier this week, weather reports created panic around the arrival of rain.

All major signboards and billboards were removed from Karachi’s southern district due to the forecast of monsoon rains and strong winds.

However, the Karachi authorities have not yet completely cleaned the storm drains, known as nullahs, in the city, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

After the report was aired, Sindh ministers Nasir Shah and Sharjeel Memon visited the site of a storm drain in New Challi areas and the solid waste management authorities began a cleaning operation, but the work was abandoned as soon as the ministers left.