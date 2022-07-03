At least 19 killed as bus falls into ravine near DI Khan

At least 19 people were killed and ten injured in a deadly bush crash near the Mughal Kot area of Dera Ismail Khan district Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when a passenger bus en route to Quetta from Rawalpindi fell into a ravine.

Initial reports suggested that the bus skidded off the road due to rain.

After the crash, which happened in the dead of night at around 2am, bodies and luggage were strewn in the ravine, SAMAA TV reported.

The injured were moved to District Headquarters Hospital D.I. Khan and Darazinda Hospital.

An emergency has been declared at the hospitals amid fears of an increase in the death toll.

Earlier, over five tourists were killed and ten others injured when a passenger bus skidded off a wet road and fell into a roadside ditch near Rahimabad in Gilgit Baltistan.

The tourist bus was traveling from Hunza to the provincial capital of Gilgit carrying 15 passengers.