Will Karachi rains impact sale of sacrificial animals

With Eid-ul-Azha only a week away, the sale of sacrificial animals at cattle markets in Karachi was expected to pick up this weekend in line with the trend observed in the past several years, but things are playing out differently in the current season.

The Karachi sky is overcast and the Met Department has predicted rains beginning July 3, with Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)issuing an alert about possible urban floods.

The rain has not yet soaked the ground in Karachi, but it has already hit the sale of sacrificial animals.

Reluctant buyers

Buyers at the cattle markets appear reluctant for two reasons.

Salahuddin from Korangi says he went to the cattle market on Friday but did not buy the animal because prices were too high.

He believes rains may push the prices down. But buying and transporting an animal to home amid rains and then taking care of it in the wet season is a difficult job, he said.

Even if you purchase an animal before rains, it is difficult to find a dry place to house it during the monsoon, said Salahuddin.

Situation at cattle market

The largest of the cattle markets in Karachi is located in the outskirts near Motorway M-9, previously known as Super Highway. The ‘Super Highway Cattle Market’— as it is known — has received 0.4 million sacrificial animals so far.

The organizers believe the number is beyond their expectations as they had estimated a total of 0.4 million animals to be brought to the market this season, but another 50,000 animals were likely to be offered for sale in the last week.

Asif Ali, one of the organizers, said they were ready to deal with rains and had put in place elaborate drainage and sewage system.

He said the market organizers have the experience of coping with rains from past years.

Will the prices drop?

Market sources say that it is normal for the prices to drop in the final one weeks before Eid, because sellers, wanting to return to their hometowns, try disposing of their animals as quickly as possible.

It is true that rains may cause anxiety among the sellers, but a similar pressure is created among buyers as well.

Animal sellers say they believe prices may drop this week but not drastically.

This season, the average prices were observed 20% to 25% higher than those in the previous year. In the next few days, prices may fall up to 10% but not beyond that, animal sellers and market sources say.