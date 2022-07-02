Maryam calls out Imran for corruption, defends govt on inflation, load-shedding

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lashed out at Imran Khan by saying that her opponents were thinking that she would not go in public after the government’s ‘difficult’ decisions to save the country from bankruptcy.

Addressing a public rally in Lahore’s area of Green Town, she said that her opponents would be disappointed to see her between people, adding that inflation was not a new phenomenon, but it existed during the last four years as well.

She claimed that the increase in fuel prices was extremely heartbreaking for Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam said that the existing problems were created by ‘Fitna’ Imran Khan but rescuing Pakistan from them was their priority.

She reiterated that Imran Khan’s agreement with IMF was the cause of the fuel hike and said that they would have relieved people if Imran Khan had left something in the national exchequer.

“Imran Khan keeps warning that the petrol price would rise further. Who else would know it other than the man who did the agreement?” she questioned.

The PML-N leader claimed that Imran Khan had a complete plan to convert Pakistan into Sri Lanka and said that PM Shehbaz Sharif gave subsidies on flour, sugar, and lentils despite an empty treasury.

She said that Nawaz Sharif got rid of 22-hours long load-shedding in 2013.

Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif got rid of inflation and load-shedding in the past, and they would do it again this time.

She said that Imran Khan stole the public’s mandate in 2018 and cleaned his hands on the treasury.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif gave Orange Line to the people but “Fitna Khan gave such ‘money line’ which went directly to Bani Gala from Buzdar’s office”.

She claimed that Imran Khan’s wife Pinky’s son Ibrahim became a billionaire as he had a commission in every tender.

She said Farah Gogi was imposed on the people of Punjab.

Maryam said that Imran Khan ran away with BMWs worth Rs150 million when he was ousted from the Prime Minister’s House.

The PML-N leader said her party would cope with the challenges as it was aware under what circumstances it had taken the government.