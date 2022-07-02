Watch Live

Punjab markets allowed to remain open after 9pm until Eid

Hamza Shahbaz grants exemption to traders
Samaa Web Desk Jul 02, 2022
Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has allowed markets in the provinces to remain open after 9pm until Eid al-Adha, which falls on Sunday, July 10 this year.

Punjab and Sindh governments had earlier instructed markets to close at 9pm to conserve energy amid rising power shortfall.

However, the Punjab chief minister on Saturday granted an exemption to the markets in the province.

His decision has taken effect from Saturday, July 2, SAMAA TV reported.

Hamza Shahbaz said that he had taken the decision to facilitate the trader community and the shoppers.

Load Shedding

market timings

