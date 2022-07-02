Ten young Pakistanis bestowed with Diana Awards

At least 10 young Pakistanis have been awarded the Diana Awards in recognition of their work this year.

The award, named after Princess Diana was established in 1999 and is regarded as the most prestigious accolade any person aged between 9-25 years can win for their humanitarian work or social action to improve the lives of others.

The winners are Arqam Al-Hadee, Aiza Abid, Alizey Khan, Faryal Ashfaq, Iqra Bisma, Muhammad Amir Khoso, Moazzam Shah Bukhari Syed, Sikandar Khan, Ramna Saeed and Moiz Lakhani.

Islamabad’s 18-year-old Iqra Bisma, a mental activist, won the award for developing a listeners’ society known as ‘TALK’. At least 50 trained volunteers work here.

Ramna won the award for her contribution to the protection of women’s rights and the fight against sexual harassment.



Lahore’s Faryal was awarded for her fight against gender-based violence.

Khoso, aged 22, bagged his award for providing basic facilities to underprivileged areas.

Alizey, hailing from Lahore, won for her work on alleviating food poverty.

Lakhani, currently residing in Toronto, was bestowed with the award for teaching women self-defense techniques.

Aiza, 23, was rewarded for her life-long work on the rights of children.

Sikandar who currently lives in the US won for founding an organization that builds water wells in Pakistan.