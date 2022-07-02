Bangladesh strives to get its mangoes color-corrected

As economic growth in Bangladesh outpaces that of Pakistan and even India, the country is now pushing up its mango exports.

Bangladeshi mango exports have grown from 231 tonnes in 2018 to 980 tonnes in the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

The local summer fruit has high demand among the nationals of India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Philippines living abroad, Bangladesh’s Daily Star claimed in a report on Saturday.

It said that the demand for Bangladeshi mangoes is also growing in the Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE while this peculiar mango has also developed a clientele in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden and Canada.

But there is one problem: Bangladeshi mangoes remain green despite being fully ripen.

This sets them apart from globally known yellow mango varieties and Bangladeshi growers believe that their product is lagging behind the yellow mangoes.

They are now trying to get their mangoes color-corrected.

“The good news is local experts are now working to produce the yellow mango varieties,” Daily Star said.

However, Bangladesh has already been ranked among the top mango producers growing 2.5 tonnes in 2021, claimed the newspaper.

This brings it closers to Pakistan’s annual production. However, Pakistan has a much higher share in world mango exports at 125,000 tonnes.