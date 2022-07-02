English-Pakistani footballer Otis Khan joins Grimsby Town Football Club

English-Pakistani footballer Otis Khan has joined Grimsby Town Football Club from Leyton Orient.

Khan has made over 200 appearances in League Two during his career so far with stints for Walsall, Tranmere Rovers, Newport County, Mansfield Town and Yeovil Town.

He started his football journey at the Manchester United Academy; however, he made his professional debut for Sheffield United in 2014.

“I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to get it over the line and I can’t wait to get started. There’s a real buzz about the Club, there are a lot of good players here and I’m looking forward to contributing where I can,” said Khan in a press release issued by Grimsby Town.

“I’m an attack-minded player who likes to get the ball, take players on and try and get goals and assists. I met the majority of the lads today and they all seem like great lads – everyone seems really nice. I can’t wait to get going properly now,” he added.

The wide midfielder has scored 31 goals, along with 32 assists, in 237 club appearances, so far.

Khan is eligible to play for Pakistan as it is the birthplace of his grandfather. In January 2015, he was called up to play for the Pakistan national football team in a friendly against Afghanistan but he missed the match due to visa and vaccination issue.

He was also selected for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in March 20, 2015 but he turned down that call-up to the Pakistan national side in the hope of playing for England in the future.