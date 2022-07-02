Govt employees get 48% jump in basic salary

As the federal government doles out increments announced in the Federal Budget 2022-23, government employees have seen their basic pay increased by 48%.

The government has released revised pay scales for the year between 2017 and 2022 and has merged the ad hoc relief allowances announced during these five years. Consequently, basic salaries for grades 1-22 employees have increased by 48%.

After the change in the pay scale, grade-4 employees will draw a maximum salary of RS34,490, instead of the Rs23,000 they were getting until now.

Grade-5 employees will get Rs37,730 — over Rs12,000 higher than Rs25,260 they were being paid previously.

Grade-6 employees will draw Rs40,960, grade-7 above Rs43,000, and grade-8 Rs46,890.

The maximum salary for grade-9 now stands at Rs50,000, for grade-10 above Rs53,000, for grade-11 Rs58,000 and for grade-12 above Rs62,000.

Grade-13 employees will be paid Rs68,000 and grade-14 Rs74,000.

The government has not yet notified the 150% Executive Allowance for senior officers, but notification would be issued as soon as the procedure is defined.

The federal government has already issued notification for the 15% pay raise and the 5% increment in pension announced in the budget.