Karachi experiences less traffic jams amid rising petroleum prices

The drastic impact of the increase in petrol prices has clearly become visible on the main arteries of Karachi, including Sharae Faisal, where traffic seems to thin out.

Due to the extraordinary reduction in the number of vehicles being driven on the roads, the usual traffic jams in the morning and evening hours have ended.

Karachi’s busiest road, Sharae Faisal, which used to experience long delays in the evening due to traffic congestion has witnessed a considerable change in traffic flow in the past coupe of weeks.

Every traveler on this main artery and the traffic wardens understand the reasons for the difference.

Traffic Sergeant Muhammad Mazhar, who is the in-charge of traffic control at the starting point of Sharae Faisal says that the traffic situation has changed drastically in the past few weeks.

The government has jacked up prices of petrol and diesel four times since May 27 leading to a cumulative increase of nearly Rs100 per litre.

The reduction in traffic jams on the roads has affected about one-third of petrol sales.

Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association Abdul Sami Khan told SAMAA TV that petrol sales have dropped by 30%.

Car owners are leaving their cars to use motorbikes and bike owners have started using buses for daily commutes.

Unfortunately, however, there are not enough buses in Karachi.

A bus transporter said citizens are turning to buses but surging fares have led to heated exchanges between bus crews and passengers.

After the rise in global crude oil prices, the government had no choice but to increase the price of petrol.

Nonetheless, on a lighter note, the government has relieved citizens of traffic jams.