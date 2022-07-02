PTI activists remove anti-Imran Khan banners in Rawalpindi put up by ‘unidentified’ people

Ahead of the PTI’s rally in Islamabad, several banners put up on Rawalpindi’s Ring Road containing photos of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Farah Gogi – who is a close friend of Imran Khan’s third wife Bushra Bibi and facing investigation on money laundering charges – seeking details of her whereabouts and accusing the former of corruption have been removed.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Naeem Janjua, the banners were put up by ‘unidentified’ people along Ring Road which showed photos of Imran Khan and Farah Gogi.

Notably, Imran Khan will lead a rally from Rawalpindi to reach Islamabad’s Parade Ground.

The inscribed slogans on the banners accused Imran Khan of corruption, mentioned surged in his net worth during his rule, and accused him of abetting Farah Gogi in money laundering.

The correspondent reported that it was not ascertained who had put the banners but the Rawalpindi administration has removed them now.

Apart from it, different videos have emerged on Saturday showing PTI activists removing the banners as they head towards Islamabad’s Parade Ground for the protest.